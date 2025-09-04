Class DoubleBufferReceiver
Defined in File double_buffer_receiver.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Receiver(Class Receiver)
-
class DoubleBufferReceiver : public holoscan::Receiver
Double buffer receiver class.
The DoubleBufferReceiver class is used to receive messages from another operator within a fragment. This class uses a double buffer queue where messages first arrive in a “front stage”. When an operator is selected for execution, any front stage messages are moved to the main stage just before the
computemethod of the operator is called. During compute, the front stage is now available to receive messages again (and these would then be processed during the next
computecall).
Application authors are not expected to use this class directly. It will be automatically configured for input ports specified via
Operator::setup.
==Parameters==
capacity (uint64_t, optional): The capacity of the double-buffer queue used by the receiver. Defaults to 1.
policy (uint64_t, optional): The policy to use when a message arrives, but there is no space in the receiver. The possible values are 0: pop, 1: reject, 2: fault (Default: 2).
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit DoubleBufferReceiver(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
DoubleBufferReceiver() = default
-
DoubleBufferReceiver(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver *component)
-
DoubleBufferReceiver(const std::string &name, AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver *component)
-
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
-
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
void track()
Track the data flow of the receiver and use holoscan::AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver as the GXF Component.
-
nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver *get() const
Public Members
-
Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_
-
Parameter<uint64_t> policy_
-