Class DoubleBufferTransmitter
Defined in File double_buffer_transmitter.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Transmitter(Class Transmitter)
class DoubleBufferTransmitter : public holoscan::Transmitter
Double buffer transmitter class.
class is used to emit messages to another operator within a fragment. This class uses a double buffer queue where messages are initially pushed to a “back
stage”. When
OutputContext::emitis called from an Operator’s
computemethod, the message is published to the back stage of the queue. After the
computecall finishes, all messages from the back stage are pushed to the main stage.
Application authors are not expected to use this class directly. It will be automatically configured for output ports specified via
Operator::setup.
Parameters
capacity (uint64_t, optional): The capacity of the double-buffer queue used by the transmitter. Defaults to 1.
policy (uint64_t, optional): The policy to use when a message arrives, but there is no space in the transmitter. The possible values are 0: pop, 1: reject, 2: fault (Default: 2).
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit DoubleBufferTransmitter(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
DoubleBufferTransmitter() = default
DoubleBufferTransmitter(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter *component)
DoubleBufferTransmitter(const std::string &name, AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter *component)
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
void track()
Track the data flow of the receiver and use holoscan::AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter as the GXF Component.
nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter *get() const
Public Members
Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_
Parameter<uint64_t> policy_
