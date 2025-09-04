Template Class FlowGraph

Get port connectivity maps for the graph.

Returns two maps that describe the connectivity between input and output ports:

Input-to-Output map: Keys are input port unique IDs, values are vectors of output port unique IDs that connect to this input port. Output-to-Input map: Keys are output port unique IDs, values are vectors of input port unique IDs that this output port connects to.

For multi-receiver ports, each individual port (e.g., “in:0”, “in:1”, “in:2”) is listed as a separate key.

For OperatorFlowGraph the unique ID has format: “<fragment_name>.<operator_name>.<port_name>” (or just <operator_name>.<port_name> if no fragment name was assigned).

For FragmentGraph the unique ID has format: “<fragment_name>.<port_name>”.