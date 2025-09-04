NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0  Class GXFScheduler

Class GXFScheduler

Inheritance Relationships

Base Types

Derived Types

Class Documentation

class GXFScheduler : public holoscan::Scheduler, public holoscan::gxf::GXFComponent

Subclassed by holoscan::EventBasedScheduler, holoscan::GreedyScheduler, holoscan::MultiThreadScheduler

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Scheduler, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit GXFScheduler(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
GXFScheduler() = default
virtual std::shared_ptr<Clock> clock() = 0

Get the Clock used by the scheduler.

Returns

The Clock used by the scheduler.

virtual const char *gxf_typename() const = 0

Get the type name of the GXF scheduler.

The returned string is the type name of the GXF scheduler and is used to create the GXF scheduler.

Example: “nvidia::holoscan::GreedyScheduler”

Returns

The type name of the GXF scheduler.

virtual nvidia::gxf::Clock *gxf_clock()

Get the GXF Clock pointer.

Returns

The GXF clock pointer used by the scheduler.

virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override

Get a YAML representation of the scheduler.

Returns

YAML node including type, specs, and resources of the scheduler in addition to the base component properties.

Protected Functions

virtual void set_parameters() override

Set the parameters based on defaults (sets GXF parameters for GXF operators)

virtual void reset_graph_entities() override

Reset the GXF GraphEntity of all components associated with the scheduler.

Friends

friend class holoscan::Fragment
Previous Class GXFResource
Next Class GXFSchedulingTermWrapper
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 4, 2025.
content here