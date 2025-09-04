Class ResourceWrapper
Defined in File resource_wrapper.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::Component
class ResourceWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Component
Class to wrap a Resource to interface with the GXF framework.
Public Functions
ResourceWrapper()
virtual ~ResourceWrapper() = default
virtual const char *holoscan_typename() const = 0
Get the type name of the Resource.
gxf_result_t initialize() override
Create and initialize the Resource.
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override
Destroy the Resource and free resources.
gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar *registrar) override
Register the Resource’s parameters with the GXF framework.
Protected Attributes
FragmentWrapper fragment_
The fragment for the Resource.
std::list<std::shared_ptr<CommonGXFParameter>> parameters_
The parameters for the GXF Component.
- ResourceWrapper()
