Class HoloscanLogger

HoloscanLogger is a singleton class that provides a logger for Holoscan.

This class extends the SpdlogLogger class from the common/logger/spdlog_logger.hpp file. It provides a static instance of itself that can be accessed using the instance() method.

Note This class is a singleton and cannot be copied or assigned.

Public Functions

HoloscanLogger ( const HoloscanLogger & ) = delete



HoloscanLogger & operator = ( const HoloscanLogger & ) = delete



Public Static Functions