Class HoloscanUcxTransmitter

HoloscanUcxTransmitter class optionally adds a MessageLabel timestamp to every published message if data flow tracking is enabled.

Application authors are not expected to use this class directly. It will be automatically configured for output ports specified via Operator::setup when Application::add_flow has been used to make a connection across fragments of a distributed application and data flow tracking has been enabled.

==Parameters==

See UcxTransmitter for parameter descriptions.

Public Functions

HoloscanUcxTransmitter ( ) = default



gxf_result_t publish_abi ( gxf_uid_t uid )

This function overrides the UcxTransmitter::publish_abi() function. It first calls annotates the message with a MessageLabel timestamp if data flow tracking is enabled. It then calls the base class’ publish_abi() function. Finally, if data flow tracking is enabled, it updates the Operator’s number of published messages.

inline holoscan :: Operator * op ( )



inline void op ( holoscan :: Operator * op )

Sets the associated operator for this HoloscanUcxTransmitter. It is set at the. See also create_input_port() function. Parameters op – The operator that this transmitter is attached to.