Class GXFCodeletOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class GXFCodeletOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator

Public Functions

template<typename ...ArgsT>
inline explicit GXFCodeletOp(const char *gxf_typename, ArgsT&&... args)
GXFCodeletOp() = default
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override

Get the type name of the GXF component.

The returned string is the type name of the GXF component and is used to create the GXF component.

Example: “nvidia::holoscan::Source”

Returns

The type name of the GXF component.

virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

Protected Functions

virtual void set_parameters() override

This method is invoked at the end of ‘GXFExecutor::initialize_operator(Operator* op)’ during the initialization of the operator. By overriding this method, we can modify how GXF Codelet’s parameters are set from the arguments.

Protected Attributes

std::shared_ptr<gxf::ComponentInfo> gxf_component_info_

The GXF component info.

std::list<Parameter<void*>> parameters_

The fake parameters for the description.

