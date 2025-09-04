NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
Class SignalHandler

Class SignalHandler

Class Documentation

class SignalHandler

The SignalHandler class provides a mechanism to handle signals in a C++ program.

The SignalHandler class provides a way to handle signals in a C++ program. It allows registering global signal handlers and context-specific signal handlers. The class is implemented as a singleton, and its instance can be obtained using the get_instance() method.

Public Types

using GlobalSignalHandlerMap = std::unordered_map<int, std::function<void(int)>>

Type definition for a global signal handler map.

using SignalHandlerMap = std::unordered_map<int, std::function<void(void*, int)>>

Type definition for a signal handler map.

using ContextSignalHandlerMap = std::unordered_map<void*, SignalHandlerMap>

Type definition for a context-specific signal handler map.

Public Static Functions

static SignalHandler &get_instance()

Returns the singleton instance of the SignalHandler class.

Returns

SignalHandler& The singleton instance of the SignalHandler class.

static void static_handle_signal(int signal)

The static method to handles the specified signal.

Parameters

signal – The signal to handle.

static void install_signal_handler(int signal = 0)

Installs the signal handler for the specified signal.

Parameters

signal – The signal to install the signal handler for. If signal is 0, the signal handler is installed for all existing signals.

static void register_global_signal_handler(int signal, std::function<void(int)> handler, bool overwrite = false)

Registers a global signal handler for the specified signal.

Parameters

  • signal – The signal to register the global signal handler for.

  • handler – The global signal handler function.

  • overwrite – If true, overwrites any existing global signal handler for the specified signal.

static void register_signal_handler(void *context, int signal, std::function<void(void*, int)> handler, bool overwrite = false)

Registers a context-specific signal handler for the specified signal.

Parameters

  • context – The context to register the signal handler for.

  • signal – The signal to register the signal handler for.

  • handler – The signal handler function.

  • overwrite – If true, overwrites any existing signal handler for the specified context and signal.

static void unregister_global_signal_handler(int signal)

Unregisters the global signal handler for the specified signal.

Parameters

signal – The signal to unregister the global signal handler for.

static void unregister_signal_handler(void *context, int signal)

Unregisters the context-specific signal handler for the specified context and signal.

Parameters

  • context – The context to unregister the signal handler for.

  • signal – The signal to unregister the signal handler for.

static void clear_all_signal_handlers()

Clears all signal handlers.

static void clear_global_signal_handlers()

Clears all global signal handlers.

static void clear_signal_handlers()

Clears all context-specific signal handlers.

Last updated on Sep 4, 2025.
