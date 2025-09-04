NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class StdEntitySerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Standard GXF entity serializer.

This class is capable of serializing and deserialing an nvidia::gxf::Entity (this is the underlying GXF type that Holoscan uses to send data between Operators).

==Parameters==

  • component_serializers (std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>>): The component serializers available for serialization/deserialization of components in the message entity. By default, Holoscan uses only StdComponentSerializer.

  • verbose_warning (bool): If true, more verbose warnings are logged by the serializer.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit StdEntitySerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
StdEntitySerializer() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer *get() const
