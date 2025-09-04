Class UcxContext

UCX-based NetworkContext class used by distributed applications.

Application authors do not need to use this class directly. It will be initialized by the application at runtime as needed.

==Parameters==

entity_serializer (std::shared_ptr<UcxEntitySerializer>): The entity serializer that will be used for any network connections (i.e. add_flow connections between fragments). A UcxEntitySerializer will be used by default.

reconnect (bool, optional): Try to reconnect if a connection is closed during run (default: true).

cpu_data_only (bool, optional): This flag should be set to true on a system which does not have any (visible) CUDA capable devices.