Class UnboundedAllocator
Defined in File unbounded_allocator.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Allocator(Class Allocator)
class UnboundedAllocator : public holoscan::Allocator
Unbounded memory allocator.
An allocator that uses dynamic host or device memory allocation without an upper bound.
==Parameters==
None
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit UnboundedAllocator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
UnboundedAllocator() = default
UnboundedAllocator(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator *get() const
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
