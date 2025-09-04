GXF extensions

ucx : includes nvidia::holoscan::UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer which is a nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer that handles serialization and deserialization of holoscan::Message and holoscan::Tensor types over a Unified Communication X (UCX) network connection. UCX is used by Holoscan SDK to send data between fragments of distributed applications. This extension must be used in combination with standard GXF UCX extension components. Specifically, this UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer is intended for use by the UcxEntitySerializer where it can operate alongside the UcxComponentSerializer that serializes GXF-specific types ( nvidia::gxf::Tensor , nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer , etc.).