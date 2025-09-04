NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
Data Loggers

These are the data loggers included as part of the Holoscan SDK:

  • basic_console_logger: example of a simple data logger that prints basic information about each message sent

    • This console logger inherits from DataLoggerResource which performs the logging synchronously on the same thread that is being used for the Operator::compute call.

  • async_console_logger: example of a simple data logger that prints basic information about each message sent

    • This console logger inherits from AsyncDataLoggerResource which offloads logging to separate threads. The emit/receive calls from Operator::compute push the items onto a queue, where the logger’s own threads will process the logging.

