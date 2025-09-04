Struct Operator::FlowInfo

Information about a flow connection between two operators.

This struct encapsulates all the necessary information about a connection between two operators, including the source and destination operators, their respective ports, and port specifications.

Public Functions

inline FlowInfo ( const std :: shared_ptr < Operator > & curr_operator , const std :: string & output_port_name , const std :: shared_ptr < Operator > & next_operator , const std :: string & input_port_name )

Construct a new FlowInfo object. Parameters curr_operator – The source operator of the flow.

output_port_name – The name of the output port on the source operator.

next_operator – The destination operator of the flow.

input_port_name – The name of the input port on the destination operator.

Public Members

const std :: shared_ptr < Operator > curr_operator

The source operator of the flow connection.

const std :: string output_port_name

The name of the output port on the source operator.

const std :: shared_ptr < IOSpec > output_port_spec

The specification of the output port.

const std :: shared_ptr < Operator > next_operator

The destination operator of the flow connection.

const std :: string input_port_name

The name of the input port on the destination operator.