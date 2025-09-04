Struct PoseTree::FrameInfo
Defined in File pose_tree.hpp
This struct is a nested type of Class PoseTree.
struct FrameInfo
Helper structure that stores the information about a frame.
Public Members
history_t *history
Array containing the list of edges.
int32_t number_edges
Current number of edges.
int32_t maximum_number_edges
Maximum number of edges allowed.
char name[kFrameNameMaximumLength + 1]
Name of the frame. It has to be null terminated, so it can hold at most 63 characters.
std::string_view name_view
int32_t distance_to_root
Hint to quickly find a path: Store the distance from the node to the root (== 0 if this frame is the root)
frame_t node_to_root
Frame to follow to reach the root.
frame_t root
Name of the root.
mutable version_t hint_version
Some helper id to computer the path between two nodes.
mutable frame_t dfs_link
Some helper to memorize the path we took during the dfs.
frame_t uid
Name of the frame.
