Struct ServiceKeyHash
Defined in File fragment_service.hpp
Hash function for ServiceKey to enable use in hash-based containers.
This functor provides a hash function for ServiceKey objects, allowing them to be used as keys in std::unordered_map and similar containers.
Public Functions
inline std::size_t operator()(const ServiceKey &key) const noexcept
Compute hash value for a ServiceKey.
The hash is computed by XORing the hashes of the type_index and string id.
- Parameters
key – The ServiceKey to hash.
- Returns
Hash value for the key.
