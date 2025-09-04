MultimediaExtension

AudioBuffer is similar to Tensor component in the standard extension and holds memory and metadata corresponding to an audio buffer.

Component ID: a914cac6-5f19-449d-9ade-8c5cdcebe7c3

AudioBufferInfo structure captures the following metadata:

Field Description channels Number of channels in an audio frame samples Number of samples in an audio frame sampling_rate sampling rate in Hz bytes_per_sample Number of bytes required per sample audio_format AudioFormat of an audio frame audio_layout AudioLayout of an audio frame

Supported AudioFormat types:

AudioFormat Description GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_S16LE 16-bit signed PCM audio GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_F32LE 32-bit floating-point audio

Supported AudioLayout types:

AudioLayout Description GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_INTERLEAVED Data from all the channels to be interleaved - LRLRLR GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_NON_INTERLEAVED Data from all the channels not to be interleaved - LLLRRR

VideoBuffer is similar to Tensor component in the standard extension and holds memory and metadata corresponding to a video buffer.

Component ID: 16ad58c8-b463-422c-b097-61a9acc5050e

VideoBufferInfo structure captures the following metadata:

Field Description width width of a video frame height height of a video frame color_format VideoFormat of a video frame color_planes ColorPlane(s) associated with the VideoFormat surface_layout SurfaceLayout of the video frame

Supported VideoFormat types:

VideoFormat Description GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420 BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_ER BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709 BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709_ER BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12 BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_ER BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709 BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709_ER BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA RGBA-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRA BGRA-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ARGB ARGB-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ABGR ABGR-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBX RGBX-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRX BGRX-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XRGB XRGB-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XBGR XBGR-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB RGB-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGR BGR-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R8_G8_B8 RGB - unsigned 8 bit multiplanar GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_B8_G8_R8 BGR - unsigned 8 bit multiplanar GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY 8 bit GRAY scale single plane

Supported SurfaceLayout types: