MultimediaExtension

Extension for multimedia related data types, interfaces and components in GXF Core.

  • UUID: 6f2d1afc-1057-481a-9da6-a5f61fed178e

  • Version: 2.0.0

  • Author: NVIDIA

  • License: LICENSE

Components

nvidia::gxf::AudioBuffer

AudioBuffer is similar to Tensor component in the standard extension and holds memory and metadata corresponding to an audio buffer.

  • Component ID: a914cac6-5f19-449d-9ade-8c5cdcebe7c3

AudioBufferInfo structure captures the following metadata:

Field

Description

channels Number of channels in an audio frame
samples Number of samples in an audio frame
sampling_rate sampling rate in Hz
bytes_per_sample Number of bytes required per sample
audio_format AudioFormat of an audio frame
audio_layout AudioLayout of an audio frame

Supported AudioFormat types:

AudioFormat

Description

GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_S16LE 16-bit signed PCM audio
GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_F32LE 32-bit floating-point audio

Supported AudioLayout types:

AudioLayout

Description

GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_INTERLEAVED Data from all the channels to be interleaved - LRLRLR
GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_NON_INTERLEAVED Data from all the channels not to be interleaved - LLLRRR

nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer

VideoBuffer is similar to Tensor component in the standard extension and holds memory and metadata corresponding to a video buffer.

  • Component ID: 16ad58c8-b463-422c-b097-61a9acc5050e

VideoBufferInfo structure captures the following metadata:

Field

Description

width width of a video frame
height height of a video frame
color_format VideoFormat of a video frame
color_planes ColorPlane(s) associated with the VideoFormat
surface_layout SurfaceLayout of the video frame

Supported VideoFormat types:

VideoFormat

Description

GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420 BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_ER BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709 BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709_ER BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12 BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_ER BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709 BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709_ER BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA RGBA-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRA BGRA-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ARGB ARGB-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ABGR ABGR-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBX RGBX-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRX BGRX-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XRGB XRGB-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XBGR XBGR-8-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB RGB-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGR BGR-8-8-8 single plane
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R8_G8_B8 RGB - unsigned 8 bit multiplanar
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_B8_G8_R8 BGR - unsigned 8 bit multiplanar
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY 8 bit GRAY scale single plane

Supported SurfaceLayout types:

SurfaceLayout

Description

GXF_SURFACE_LAYOUT_PITCH_LINEAR pitch linear surface memory
GXF_SURFACE_LAYOUT_BLOCK_LINEAR block linear surface memory
