Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Template Function holoscan::slerp_interpolate(K, const Pose3&, const Pose3&)

Function Documentation

template<typename K>
Pose3<K> holoscan::slerp_interpolate(K p, const Pose3<K> &a, const Pose3<K> &b)

Spherical linear interpolation between two 3D poses.

This uses the formula a^(1-p) * b^p where a and b are matrix transformations. This can be simplified into a * (a^-1 * b)^p

Template Parameters

K – Scalar type.

Parameters

  • p – Interpolation parameter (0.0 returns a, 1.0 returns b).

  • a – First pose.

  • b – Second pose.

Returns

Interpolated pose using matrix exponentiation.

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