Class DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition() = default
inline explicit DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition(size_t min_size)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the condition specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

inline void transmitter(std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> transmitter)
inline std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> transmitter()
inline void min_size(uint64_t min_size)
inline uint64_t min_size()
inline virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

