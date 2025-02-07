NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Third Party Hardware Setup

Third Party Hardware Setup

GPU compute performance is a key component of the Holoscan hardware platforms, and to optimize GPU based video processing applications and provide lowest possible latency the Holoscan SDK now supports AJA Video Systems capture cards and Emergent Vision Technologies high-speed cameras. The following sections will provide more information on how to setup the system with these technologies.

Table of Contents
Previous Deployment Software Stack
Next AJA Video Systems
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here