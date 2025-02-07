SDK Installation

To access LWS2 installations, you will first need an API Key from NGC. Select NGC Catalog as one of the services. Your API key should begin with nvapi- .

If you plan to only use the docker container, skip to the installation section. If you plan to install the debian package or python wheel, you will need to configure buildauthcli and authxsentry :

These tools already come installed on IGX OS LWS2 (iGPU and dGPU). Run the following to install them on x86_64: Copy Copied! sudo wget <NEED_EXTERNAL_URL>/authxsentry -O /usr/bin/authxsentry wget <NEED_EXTERNAL_URL>/buildauthcli-linux-amd64-v2.0.tar.gz -O - | sudo tar -zx -C "/usr/bin/" sudo chmod +x /usr/bin/authxsentry sudo chmod +x /usr/bin/buildauth On both IGX and x86_64, run authxsentry with the NGC CLI API key you generated above: Copy Copied! authxsentry <nvapi-xxx> # Successful setup will end with `Login complete.`

We provide multiple ways to install and run the Holoscan SDK:

Docker Container

Debian package

Python wheel Login to the NVIDIA container registry: Copy Copied! docker login nvcr.io # Username: $oauthtoken # Password: <NGC API key> You can then pull the image from the NGC LWS2 repository: dGPU (x86_64, IGX Orin dGPU) Copy Copied! docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/holoscan-ltsb2:23.10.08-lws2.0.11-dgpu

iGPU (IGX Orin iGPU) Copy Copied! docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/holoscan-ltsb2:23.10.08-lws2.0.11-igpu To install the holoscan LWS2 debian packages, apt will need to point to the LWS2 repository. That is already configured on IGX OS LWS2 (iGPU and dGPU). Run the following to configure it on x86_64: Copy Copied! sudo sed -i 's|^deb|#deb|g' /etc/apt/sources.list echo """ deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] https://disthub.nvidia.com/artifactory/oss-lws-deb-stable jammy main deb [arch=amd64 trusted=yes] https://disthub.nvidia.com/artifactory/nvaie-lws2-deb-stable lws lws2 """ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/lws2_amd64.list Run the following to install the holoscan SDK debian package: Copy Copied! sudo apt update sudo apt install holoscan Attention This will not install dependencies needed for the Torch nor ONNXRuntime inference backends. To do so, install transitive dependencies by adding the --install-suggests flag to apt install holoscan , and refer to the support matrix below for links to install libtorch and onnxruntime. To leverage the python module included in the debian package (instead of installing the python wheel), include the path below to your python path: Copy Copied! export PYTHONPATH="/opt/nvidia/holoscan/python/lib" To install the holoscan LWS2 python wheel, pip will need to point to the LWS2 repository. That is already configured on IGX OS LWS2 (iGPU and dGPU). Run the following to configure it on x86_64: Copy Copied! echo """ [global] index-url = https://disthub.nvidia.com/artifactory/api/pypi/nvaie-lws2-pypi-stable/simple extra-index-url = https://disthub.nvidia.com/artifactory/api/pypi/oss-lws2-pypi-stable/simple """ | sudo tee /etc/pip.conf Run the following to install the holoscan SDK python wheel package: Copy Copied! pip install holoscan Note For x86_64, ensure that the CUDA Toolkit is pre-installed.

The Holoscan container image on NGC it the safest way to ensure all the dependencies are present with the expected versions (including torch ). It is the simplest way to run the embedded examples, while still allowing you to create your own C++ and Python Holoscan application on top of it. These benefits come with the standard inconvenience that exist when using Docker, such as more complex run instructions for proper configuration. Also, supporting Rivermax or the CLI require more work than the other solutions at this time.

If you are confident in your ability to manage dependencies on your own in your host environment, the Holoscan Debian package should provide all the capabilities needed to use the Holoscan SDK.

If you are not interested in the C++ API but just need to work in Python, you can use the Holoscan python wheels. While they are the easiest solution to get started, you might need additional work to setup your environment with adequate dependencies depending on your needs.

Docker Container Debian Package Python Wheels Runtime libraries Included Included Included Python module 3.8 3.8 3.8 C++ headers and

CMake config Included Included N/A Examples (+ source) Included Included retrieve from

GitHub Sample datasets Included retrieve from Container retrieve from Container CUDA runtime Included automatically

installed require manual

installation NPP support Included automatically

installed require manual

installation TensorRT support Included automatically

installed require manual

installation Vulkan support Included automatically

installed require manual

installation V4L2 support Included automatically

installed require manual

installation Torch support Included require manual

installation require manual

installation ONNX Runtime support Included require manual

installation require manual

installation MOFED RoCE support Included require manual

installation require manual

installation Rivermax support add on top

of the image require manual

installation require manual

installation CLI support needs docker dind

with buildx plugin

on top of the image needs docker w/

buildx plugin needs docker w/

buildx plugin

The Holoscan SDK source repository is open-source and provides reference implementations as well as infrastructure for building the SDK yourself.