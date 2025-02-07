Resources
Resource classes represent resources such as a allocators, clocks, transmitters or receivers that may be used as a parameter for operators or schedulers. The resource classes that are likely to be directly used by application authors are documented here.
UnboundedAllocator
An allocator that uses dynamic host or device memory allocation without an upper bound. This allocator does not take any user-specified parameters.
BlockMemoryPool
This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory.
The
storage_typeparameter can be set to determine the memory storage type used by the operator. This can be 0 for page-locked host memory (allocated with
cudaMallocHost), 1 for device memory (allocated with
cudaMalloc) or 2 for system memory (allocated with C++
new).
The
block_sizeparameter determines the size of a single block in the memory pool in bytes. Any allocation requests made of this allocator must fit into this block size.
The
num_blocksparameter controls the total number of blocks that are allocated in the memory pool.
The
dev_idparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the CUDA ID of the device on which the memory pool will be created.
CudaStreamPool
This allocator creates a pool of CUDA streams.
The
stream_flagsparameter specifies the flags sent to cudaStreamCreateWithPriority when creating the streams in the pool.
The
stream_priorityparameter specifies the priority sent to cudaStreamCreateWithPriority when creating the streams in the pool. Lower values have a higher priority.
The
reserved_sizeparameter specifies the initial number of CUDA streams created in the pool upon initialization.
The
max_sizeparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify a maximum number of CUDA streams that can be present in the pool. The default value of 0 means that the size of the pool is unlimited.
The
dev_idparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the CUDA ID of the device on which the stream pool will be created.
Clock classes can be provided via a
clock parameter to the
Scheduler classes to manage the flow of time.
All clock classes provide a common set of methods that can be used at runtime in user applications.
The
time()method returns the current time in seconds (floating point).
The
timestamp()method returns the current time as an integer number of nanoseconds.
The
sleep_for()method sleeps for a specified duration in ns. An overloaded version of this method allows specifying the duration using a
std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period>from the C++ API or a datetime.timedelta from the Python API.
The
sleep_until()method sleeps until a specified target time in ns.
Realtime Clock
The
RealtimeClock respects the true duration of conditions such as
PeriodicCondition. It is the default clock type and the one that would likely be used in user applications.
In addition to the general clock methods documented above:
this class has a
set_time_scale()method which can be used to dynamically change the time scale used by the clock.
the parameter
initial_time_offsetcan be used to set an initial offset in the time at initialization.
the parameter
initial_time_scalecan be used to modify the scale of time. For instance, a scale of 2.0 would cause time to run twice as fast.
the parameter
use_time_since_epochmakes times relative to the POSIX epoch (
initial_time_offsetbecomes an offset from epoch).
Manual Clock
The
ManualClock compresses time intervals (e.g.
PeriodicCondition proceeds immediately rather than waiting for the specified period). It is provided mainly for use during testing/development.
The parameter
initial_timestamp controls the initial timestamp on the clock in ns.
Typically users don’t need to explicitly assign transmitter or receiver classes to the IOSpec ports of Holoscan SDK operators. For connections between operators a
DoubleBufferTransmitter will automatically be used, while for connections between fragments in a distributed application, a
UcxTransmitter will be used. When data frame flow tracking is enabled any
DoubleBufferTransmitter will be replaced by an
AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter which also records the timestamps needed for that feature.
DoubleBufferTransmitter
This is the transmitter class used by output ports of operators within a fragment.
UcxTransmitter
This is the transmitter class used by output ports of operators that connect fragments in a distributed applications. It takes care of sending UCX active messages and serializing their contents.
Typically users don’t need to explicitly assign transmitter or receiver classes to the IOSpec ports of Holoscan SDK operators. For connections between operators a
DoubleBufferReceiver will be used, while for connections between fragments in a distributed application, the
UcxReceiver will be used. When data frame flow tracking is enabled any
DoubleBufferReceiver will be replaced by an
AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver which also records the timestamps needed for that feature.
DoubleBufferReceiver
This is the receiver class used by input ports of operators within a fragment.
UcxReceiver
This is the receiver class used by input ports of operators that connect fragments in a distributed applications. It takes care of receiving UCX active messages and deserializing their contents.