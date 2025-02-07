Deployment Software Stack
NVIDIA Holoscan accelerates deployment of production-quality applications by providing a set of OpenEmbedded build recipes and reference configurations that can be leveraged to customize and build Holoscan-compatible Linux4Tegra (L4T) embedded board support packages (BSP) on Holoscan Developer Kits.
Holoscan OpenEmbedded/Yocto recipes add OpenEmbedded recipes and sample build configurations to build BSPs for NVIDIA Holoscan Developer Kits that feature support for discrete GPUs (dGPU), AJA Video Systems I/O boards, and the Holoscan SDK. These BSPs are built on a developer’s host machine and are then flashed onto a Holoscan Developer Kit using provided scripts.
There are two options available to set up a build environment and start building Holoscan BSP images using OpenEmbedded.
The first sets up a local build environment in which all dependencies are fetched and installed manually by the developer directly on their host machine. Please refer to the Holoscan OpenEmbedded/Yocto recipes README for more information on how to use the local build environment.
The second uses a Holoscan OpenEmbedded/Yocto Build Container that is provided by NVIDIA on NGC which contains all of the dependencies and configuration scripts such that the entire process of building and flashing a BSP can be done with just a few simple commands.