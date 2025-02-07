A Holoscan application that needs to run inference will use an inference operator. The built-in Inference operator ( InferenceOp ) can be used, and several related use cases are documented in the Inference operator section below. The use cases are created using the parameter set that must be defined in the configuration file of the holoscan application. If the built-in InferenceOp doesn’t cover a specific use case, users can create their own custom inference operator as documented in Creating an Inference operator section.

The core inference functionality in the Holoscan SDK is provided by the Inference Module which is a framework that facilitates designing and executing inference and processing applications through its APIs. It is used by the built-in InferenceOp which supports the same parameters as the Inference Module. All parameters required by the Holoscan Inference Module are passed through a parameter set in the configuration file of an application.