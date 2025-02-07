Bases: holoscan.core._core.Application

Application class.

This constructor parses the command line for flags that are recognized by App Driver/Worker, and removes all recognized flags so users can use the remaining flags for their own purposes.

If the arguments are not specified, the arguments are retrieved from sys.executable and sys.argv .

The arguments after processing arguments (parsing Holoscan-specific flags and removing them) are accessible through the argv attribute.

Parameters argvList[str] The command line arguments to parse. The first item should be the path to the python executable. If not specified, [sys.executable, *sys.argv] is used.

Examples

Copy Copied! >>> from holoscan.core import Application >>> import sys >>> Application().argv == sys.argv True >>> Application([]).argv == sys.argv True >>> Application([sys.executable, *sys.argv]).argv == sys.argv True >>> Application(["python3", "myapp.py", "--driver", "--address=10.0.0.1", "my_arg1"]).argv ['myapp.py', 'my_arg1']

Attributes

application The application associated with the fragment. argv The command line arguments after processing flags. description The application's description. executor Get the executor associated with the fragment. fragment_graph Get the computation graph (Graph node is a Fragment) associated with the application. graph Get the computation graph (Graph node is an Operator) associated with the fragment. name The fragment's name. options The reference to the CLI options. version The application's version.

Methods

add_flow (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. add_fragment (self, frag) Add a fragment to the application. add_operator (self, op) Add an operator to the application. compose (self) The compose method of the application. config (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. config_keys (self) The set of keys present in the fragment's configuration file. from_config (self, key) Retrieve parameters from the associated configuration. kwargs (self, key) Retrieve a dictionary parameters from the associated configuration. network_context (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. run (self) The run method of the application. run_async () Run the application asynchronously. scheduler (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. track (self, num_start_messages_to_skip, ...) The track method of the application.

add_flow ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator) -> None add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_pairs: Set[Tuple[str, str]]) -> None Connect two operators associated with the fragment. Parameters upstream_opholoscan.core.Operator Source operator. downstream_opholoscan.core.Operator Destination operator. port_pairsSequence of (str, str) tuples Sequence of ports to connect. The first element of each 2-tuple is a port from upstream_op while the second element is the port of downstream_op to which it connects. Notes This is an overloaded function. Additional variants exist: 1.) For the Application class there is a variant where the first two arguments are of type holoscan.core.Fragment instead of holoscan.core.Operator . This variant is used in building multi-fragment applications. 2.) There are also variants that omit the port_pairs argument that are applicable when there is only a single output on the upstream operator/fragment and a single input on the downstream operator/fragment. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_frag: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, downstream_frag: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, port_pairs: Set[Tuple[str, str]]) -> None

add_fragment ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application , frag : holoscan.core._core.Fragment ) → None Add a fragment to the application. Parameters fragholoscan.core.Fragment The fragment to add.

add_operator ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application , op : holoscan.core._core.Operator ) → None Add an operator to the application. Parameters opholoscan.core.Operator The operator to add.

property application The application associated with the fragment. Returns appholoscan.core.Application

property argv The command line arguments after processing flags. This does not include the python executable like sys.argv does. Returns argvlist of str

compose ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application ) → None The compose method of the application. This method should be called after config , but before run in order to compose the computation graph.

config ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, config_file: str, prefix: str = ‘’) -> None Configuration class. Represents configuration parameters as read from a YAML file. Parameters configstr or holoscan.core.Config The path to the configuration file (in YAML format) or a holoscan.core.Config object. prefixstr, optional Prefix path for the` config` file. Only available in the overloaded variant that takes a string for config . 2. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, arg0: holoscan.core._core.Config) -> None 3. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.Config

config_keys ( self : holoscan.core._core.Fragment ) → Set [ str ] The set of keys present in the fragment’s configuration file.

property description The application’s description. Returns descriptionstr

property executor Get the executor associated with the fragment.

property fragment_graph Get the computation graph (Graph node is a Fragment) associated with the application.

from_config ( self : holoscan.core._core.Fragment , key : str ) → object Retrieve parameters from the associated configuration. Parameters keystr The key within the configuration file to retrieve. This can also be a specific component of the parameter via syntax ‘key.sub_key’ . Returns argsholoscan.core.ArgList An argument list associated with the key.

property graph Get the computation graph (Graph node is an Operator) associated with the fragment.

kwargs ( self : holoscan.core._core.Fragment , key : str ) → dict Retrieve a dictionary parameters from the associated configuration. Parameters keystr The key within the configuration file to retrieve. This can also be a specific component of the parameter via syntax ‘key.sub_key’ . Returns kwargsdict A Python dict containing the parameters in the configuration file under the specified key.

property name The fragment’s name. Returns namestr

network_context ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. network_context(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, network_context: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext) -> None Assign a network context to the Fragment Parameters network_contextholoscan.core.NetworkContext A network_context class instance to be used by the underlying GXF executor. If unspecified, no network context will be used. 2. network_context(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext Get the network context to be used by the Fragment

property options The reference to the CLI options. Returns optionsholoscan.core.CLIOptions

run ( self : holoscan.core._core.Application ) → None The run method of the application. This method runs the computation. It must have first been initialized via config and compose .

run_async ( ) Run the application asynchronously. This method is a convenience method that creates a thread pool with one thread and runs the application in that thread. The thread pool is created using concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor . Returns future concurrent.futures.Future object

scheduler ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, scheduler: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) -> None Assign a scheduler to the Fragment. Parameters schedulerholoscan.core.Scheduler A scheduler class instance to be used by the underlying GXF executor. If unspecified, the default is a holoscan.gxf.GreedyScheduler . 2. scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.Scheduler Get the scheduler to be used by the Fragment.

track ( self : holoscan.core._core.Fragment , num_start_messages_to_skip : int = 10, num_last_messages_to_discard : int = 10, latency_threshold : int = 0 ) → holoscan::DataFlowTracker The track method of the application. This method enables data frame flow tracking and returns a DataFlowTracker object which can be used to display metrics data for profiling an application. Parameters num_start_messages_to_skipint The number of messages to skip at the beginning. num_last_messages_to_discardint The number of messages to discard at the end. latency_thresholdint The minimum end-to-end latency in milliseconds to account for in the end-to-end latency metric calculations