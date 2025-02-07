The Scheduler component is a critical part of the system responsible for governing the execution of operators in a graph by enforcing conditions associated with each operator. Its primary responsibility includes orchestrating the execution of all operators defined in the graph while keeping track of their execution states.

The Holoscan SDK offers multiple schedulers that can cater to various use cases. These schedulers are:

Greedy Scheduler: This basic single-threaded scheduler tests conditions in a greedy manner. It is suitable for simple use cases and provides predictable execution. However, it may not be ideal for large-scale applications as it may incur significant overhead in condition execution. MultiThread Scheduler: The MultiThread Scheduler is designed to handle complex execution patterns in large-scale applications. This scheduler consists of a dispatcher thread that monitors the status of each operator and dispatches it to a thread pool of worker threads responsible for executing them. Once execution is complete, worker threads enqueue the operator back on the dispatch queue. The MultiThread Scheduler offers superior performance and scalability over the Greedy Scheduler.

It is essential to select the appropriate scheduler for the use case at hand to ensure optimal performance and efficient resource utilization.