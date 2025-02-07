Ping Multi Port

After defining our custom ValueData class, we configure our operators’ ports to send/receive messages of this type, similarly to the previous example.

This is the first operator - PingTxOp - sending ValueData objects on two ports, out1 and out2 :

C++

namespace holoscan::ops {

class PingTxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTxOp)

  PingTxOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
  }

  void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto value1 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
    op_output.emit(value1, "out1");

    auto value2 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
    op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
  };

  int index_ = 1;
};

We configure the output ports with the ValueData type on lines 27 and 28 using spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>() . Therefore, the data type for the output ports is an object to a shared pointer to a ValueData object.

The values are then sent out using op_output.emit() on lines 33 and 36 . The port name is required since there is more than one port on this operator.

Note

Data types of the output ports are shared pointers ( std::shared_ptr ), hence the call to std::make_shared<ValueData>(...) on lines 32 and 35 .

class PingTxOp(Operator):
    """Simple transmitter operator.

    This operator has:
        outputs: "out1", "out2"

    On each tick, it transmits a `ValueData` object at each port. The transmitted values are
    even on port1 and odd on port2 and increment with each call to compute.
    """

    def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
        self.index = 1
        super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

    def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.output("out1")
        spec.output("out2")

    def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        value1 = ValueData(self.index)
        self.index += 1
        op_output.emit(value1, "out1")

        value2 = ValueData(self.index)
        self.index += 1
        op_output.emit(value2, "out2")

We configure the output ports on lines 35 and 36 using spec.output() . There is no need to reference the type ( ValueData ) in Python.

The values are then sent out using op_output.emit() on lines 41 and 45 .

The values are then sent out using op_output.emit() on lines 41 and 45 .

We then configure the middle operator - PingMxOp - to receive that data on ports in1 and in2 :

C++

class PingMxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingMxOp)

  PingMxOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1");
    spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2");
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
    spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);
  }

  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto value1 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1").value();
    auto value2 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2").value();

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message received (count: {})", count_++);

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value1: {}", value1->data());
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value2: {}", value2->data());

    // Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter
    value1->data(value1->data() * multiplier_);
    value2->data(value2->data() * multiplier_);

    op_output.emit(value1, "out1");
    op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
  };

 private:
  int count_ = 1;
  Parameter<int> multiplier_;
};

We configure the input ports with the std::shared_ptr<ValueData> type on lines 47 and 48 using spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>() .

The values are received using op_input.receive() on lines 55 and 56 using the port names. The received values are of type std::shared_ptr<ValueData> as mentioned in the templated receive() method.

class PingMxOp(Operator):
    """Example of an operator modifying data.

    This operator has:
        inputs: "in1", "in2"
        outputs: "out1", "out2"

    The data from each input is multiplied by a user-defined value.
    """

    def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
        self.count = 1
        super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

    def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.input("in1")
        spec.input("in2")
        spec.output("out1")
        spec.output("out2")
        spec.param("multiplier", 2)

    def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        value1 = op_input.receive("in1")
        value2 = op_input.receive("in2")
        print(f"Middle message received (count:{self.count})")
        self.count += 1

        print(f"Middle message value1:{value1.data}")
        print(f"Middle message value2:{value2.data}")

        # Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter
        value1.data *= self.multiplier
        value2.data *= self.multiplier

        op_output.emit(value1, "out1")
        op_output.emit(value2, "out2")

Sending messages of arbitrary data types is pretty straightforward in Python. The code to define the operator input ports (lines 61-62 ), and to receive them (lines 68, 69 ) did not change when we went from passing int to ValueData objects.