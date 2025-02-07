Template Class Graph
Defined in File graph.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::FlowGraph< NodeT, EdgeDataElementT >(Template Class FlowGraph)
-
template<typename NodeT = OperatorNodeType, typename EdgeDataElementT = OperatorEdgeDataElementType>
class Graph
Abstract base class for all graphs.
Subclassed by holoscan::FlowGraph< NodeT, EdgeDataElementT >
Public Types
-
using NodeType = NodeT
-
using NodePredicate = std::function<bool(const NodeT&)>
-
using EdgeDataElementType = EdgeDataElementT
-
using EdgeDataType = std::shared_ptr<EdgeDataElementT>
Public Functions
-
Graph() = default
-
virtual ~Graph() = default
-
virtual void add_node(const NodeT &node) = 0
Add the node to the graph.
- Parameters
node – The node to add.
-
virtual void add_flow(const NodeType &node_u, const NodeType &node_v, const EdgeDataType &port_map) = 0
Add an edge to the graph.
- Parameters
node_u – A source node.
node_v – A destination node.
port_map – A map from the source node’s port name to the destination node’s port name(s).
-
-
virtual std::optional<EdgeDataType> get_port_map(const NodeType &node_u, const NodeType &node_v) = 0
Get a mapping from the source node’s port name to the destination node’s port name(s).
- Parameters
node_u – A source node.
node_v – A destination node.
-
- Returns
A map from the source node’s port name to the destination node’s port name(s).
-
inline virtual bool is_empty()
Check if the graph is empty.
- Returns
true if the graph is empty. Otherwise, false.
-
virtual bool is_root(const NodeType &node) = 0
Check if the node is a root node.
- Parameters
node – A node in the graph.
- Returns
true if the node is a root node.
-
virtual bool is_user_defined_root(const NodeType &node) = 0
Check if the node is a user-defined root node. A user-defined root is the first node that is added to the graph.
- Parameters
node – A node in the graph.
- Returns
true if the node is a user-defined root node.
-
virtual bool is_leaf(const NodeType &node) = 0
Check if the node is a leaf node.
- Parameters
node – A node in the graph.
- Returns
true if the node is a leaf node.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> has_cycle() = 0
Returns a vector of root nodes of the cycles if the graph has cycle(s). Otherwise, an empty vector is returned.
- Returns
Returns a vector of root nodes of cycles.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_root_nodes() = 0
Get all root nodes.
- Returns
A vector of root nodes.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_nodes() = 0
Get all nodes.
The order of the nodes is not guaranteed.
- Returns
A vector of all nodes.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_next_nodes(const NodeType &node) = 0
Get the next nodes of the given node.
- Parameters
node – A node in the graph.
- Returns
A vector of next nodes.
-
virtual NodeType find_node(const NodePredicate &pred) = 0
Find a node in the graph that satisfies the given predicate.
- Parameters
pred – A predicate.
- Returns
The node if found, otherwise nullptr.
-
virtual NodeType find_node(const NodeType &node) = 0
Find a node in the graph that is equal to the given node.
- Parameters
node – The node to find.
- Returns
The node in the graph if found, otherwise nullptr.
-
virtual NodeType find_node(std::string name) = 0
Find a node in the graph whose name is equal to the given name.
- Parameters
name – The name to find.
- Returns
The node in the graph if found, otherwise nullptr.
-
virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_previous_nodes(const NodeType &node) = 0
Get the previous nodes of the given node.
- Parameters
op – A node in the graph.
- Returns
A vector of next nodes.
-
inline virtual void context(void *context)
Set the context.
- Parameters
context – The context.
-
inline virtual void *context()
Get the context.
- Returns
The context.
Protected Attributes
-
void *context_ = nullptr
The context.
- using NodeType = NodeT