NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Class GXFComponent

Class GXFComponent

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Types

Class Documentation

class GXFComponent

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition, holoscan::gxf::GXFNetworkContext, holoscan::gxf::GXFResource, holoscan::gxf::GXFScheduler

Public Functions

GXFComponent() = default
virtual ~GXFComponent() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const
inline void gxf_context(gxf_context_t gxf_context)
inline gxf_context_t gxf_context() const
inline void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid)
inline gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const
inline void gxf_tid(gxf_tid_t gxf_tid)
inline gxf_tid_t gxf_tid() const
inline void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid)
inline gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const
inline std::string &gxf_cname()
inline void gxf_cname(const std::string &name)
inline void *gxf_cptr()
inline void gxf_initialize()

Protected Attributes

gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr
gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0
gxf_tid_t gxf_tid_ = {}
gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0
std::string gxf_cname_
void *gxf_cptr_ = nullptr
Previous Class Entity
Next Class GXFCondition
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here