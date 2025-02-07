Class OperatorWrapperFragment
Defined in File operator_wrapper_fragment.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Fragment(Class Fragment)
class OperatorWrapperFragment : public holoscan::Fragment
Class to wrap an Operator’s Fragment to interface with the GXF framework.
This class is used to create Operator instances for OperatorWrapper objects.
Public Functions
OperatorWrapperFragment()
inline GXFExecutor &gxf_executor()
- OperatorWrapperFragment()
