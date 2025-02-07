NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class MessageAvailableCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline MessageAvailableCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
MessageAvailableCondition() = default
inline explicit MessageAvailableCondition(size_t min_size)
inline MessageAvailableCondition(size_t min_size, size_t front_stage_max_size)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
inline void receiver(std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> receiver)
inline std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> receiver()
inline void min_size(size_t min_size)
inline size_t min_size()
inline void front_stage_max_size(size_t front_stage_max_size)
inline size_t front_stage_max_size()
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the condition specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

inline virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

