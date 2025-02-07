class MessageLabel

Class to define a MessageLabel that is attached to every GXF Entity being communicated as a message between Operators in Holoscan, for Data Frame Flow Tracking.

A MessageLabel has a vector of paths, where each path is a vector of Operator references and their publish and receive timestamps.

Public Types

using PathOperators = std :: unordered_set < std :: string >



Public Functions

inline MessageLabel ( )



inline MessageLabel ( const MessageLabel & m )



inline MessageLabel & operator = ( const MessageLabel & m )



inline int num_paths ( )

Get the number of paths in a MessageLabel. Returns The number of paths in a MessageLabel.

std :: vector < std :: string > get_all_path_names ( )

Get all the names of the path in formatted string, which is comma-separated values of the Operator names. Returns std::vector<std::string> The vector of strings, where each string is a path name.

inline std :: vector < TimestampedPath > paths ( )



int64_t get_e2e_latency ( int index )

Get the current end-to-end latency of a path in microseconds. MessageLabel and the whole Data Flow Tracking component tracks the latency in microseconds, which is sufficient for our use-cases. Parameters index – the index of the path for which to get the latency Returns int64_t The current end-to-end latency of the index path in microseconds

inline double get_e2e_latency_ms ( int index )

Get the current end-to-end latency of a path in milliseconds. Parameters index – The index of the path for which to get the latency. Returns double The current end-to-end latency of the index path in milliseconds.

TimestampedPath get_path ( int index )

Get the Timestamped path at the given index. Parameters index – The index of the path to get Returns TimestampedPath& The timestamped path at the given index

std :: string get_path_name ( int index )

Get the path name string which is comma-separated values of the operator names. Parameters index – The index of the path to get Returns The path name string

OperatorTimestampLabel & get_operator ( int path_index , int op_index )

Get the OperatorTimestampLabel at the given path and operator index. Parameters path_index – The path index of the OperatorTimestampLabel to get

op_index – The Operator index of the OperatorTimestampLabel to get Returns OperatorTimestampLabel& The Operator reference at the given path and operator index

Set an Operator’s pub_timestamp. Parameters path_index – the path index of the Operator

op_index – the index of the Operator in the path

pub_timestamp – the new pub_timestamp to set

Set an Operator’s pub_timestamp. Parameters path_index – the path index of the Operator

op_index – the index of the Operator in the path

rec_timestamp – the new rec_timestamp to set

std :: vector < int > has_operator ( std :: string op_name )

Check if an operator is present in the MessageLabel. Returns an empty vector if the operator is not present in any path. Parameters op_name – The name of the operator to check Returns List of path indexes where the operator is present

Add a new Operator timestamp to all the paths in a message label. Parameters o_timestamp – The new operator timestamp to be added

Update the publish timestamp of the last operator in all the paths in a message label.

Add a new path to the MessageLabel. Parameters path – The path to be added.

std :: string to_string ( ) const

Convert the MessageLabel to a string. Returns std::string The formatted string representing the MessageLabel with all the paths and the Operators with their publish and receive timestamps.

void print_all ( )

Print the to_string() in the standard output with a heading for the MessageLabel.

Public Static Functions