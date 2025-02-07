Class VideoStreamSerializer
Defined in File video_stream_serializer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
-
class VideoStreamSerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
Video stream entity serializer.
Used by VideoStreamReplayerOp to deserialize video streams and by VideoStreamRecorderOp to serialize video streams.
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline VideoStreamSerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
VideoStreamSerializer() = default
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
-
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
Previous Class UnboundedAllocator
Next Class UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer