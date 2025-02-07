GXF extensions
See the User Guide for details regarding the extensions in GXF and Holoscan SDK, and for instructions to build your own extensions
bayer_demosaic: includes the
nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaiccodelet. It performs color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image. This codelet is no longer used in the core SDK as there is now also a native
holoscan::Operatorversion available (instead of wrapping this codelet as a
holoscan::gxf::GXFOperator). This version is kept as a concrete example of a codelet and a
GXFOperatorwrapping this codelet can still be found in
tests/system/bayer_demosaic_gxf.hppwhere it is used for test cases.
gxf_holoscan_wrapper: includes the
holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrappercodelet. It is used as a utility base class to wrap a holoscan operator to interface with the GXF framework.
stream_playback: includes the
nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializerentity serializer to/from a Tensor Object.
ucx_holoscan: includes
nvidia::holoscan::UcxHoloscanComponentSerializerwhich is a
nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializerthat handles serialization and deserialization of
holoscan::Messageand
holoscan::Tensortypes over a Unified Communication X (UCX) network connection. UCX is used by Holoscan SDK to send data between fragments of distributed applications. This extension must be used in combination with standard GXF UCX extension components. Specifically, this
UcxHoloscanComponentSerializeris intended for use by the
UcxEntitySerializerwhere it can operate alongside the
UcxComponentSerializerthat serializes GXF-specific types (
nvidia::gxf::Tensor,
nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, etc.).
