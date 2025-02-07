NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Struct ConnectionItem

Struct Documentation

struct ConnectionItem

Public Functions

inline ConnectionItem(std::string name, IOSpec::IOType io_type, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type, ArgList args)

Public Members

std::string name
IOSpec::IOType io_type
IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type
ArgList args
