Struct InferenceSpecs
Defined in File holoinfer_buffer.hpp
struct InferenceSpecs
Struct that holds specifications related to inference, along with input and output data buffer.
Public Functions
InferenceSpecs() = default
inline InferenceSpecs(const std::string &backend, const Mappings &backend_map, const Mappings &model_path_map, const MultiMappings &pre_processor_map, const MultiMappings &inference_map, const Mappings &device_map, bool is_engine_path, bool oncpu, bool parallel_proc, bool use_fp16, bool cuda_buffer_in, bool cuda_buffer_out)
Constructor.
- Parameters
backend – Backend inference (trt or onnxrt)
backend_map – Backend inference map with model name as key, and backend as value
model_path_map – Map with model name as key, path to model as value
pre_processor_map – Map with model name as key, input tensor names in vector form as value
inference_map – Map with model name as key, output tensor names in vector form as value
device_map – Map with model name as key, GPU ID for inference as value
is_engine_path – Input path to model is trt engine
oncpu – Perform inference on CPU
parallel_proc – Perform parallel inference of multiple models
use_fp16 – Use FP16 conversion, only supported for trt
cuda_buffer_in – Input buffers on CUDA
cuda_buffer_out – Output buffers on CUDA
inline Mappings get_path_map() const
Get the model data path map.
- Returns
Mappings data
inline Mappings get_backend_map() const
Get the model backend map.
- Returns
Mappings data
inline Mappings get_device_map() const
Get the device map.
- Returns
Mappings data
Public Members
std::string backend_type_ = {""}
Backend type (for all models)
Mappings backend_map_
Backend map.
MultiMappings pre_processor_map_
Map with key as model name and value as vector of input tensor names.
MultiMappings inference_map_
Map with key as model name and value as inferred tensor name.
-
bool is_engine_path_ = false
Flag showing if input model path is path to engine files.
bool oncuda_ = true
Flag showing if inference on CUDA. Default is True.
bool parallel_processing_ = false
Flag to enable parallel inference. Default is True.
bool use_fp16_ = false
Flag showing if trt engine file conversion will use FP16. Default is False.
bool cuda_buffer_in_ = true
Flag showing if input buffers are on CUDA. Default is True.
bool cuda_buffer_out_ = true
Flag showing if output buffers are on CUDA. Default is True.
DataMap data_per_tensor_
Input Data Map with key as tensor name and value as DataBuffer.
-
DataMap output_per_model_
Output Data Map with key as tensor name and value as DataBuffer.
- InferenceSpecs() = default