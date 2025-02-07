NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Struct BufferInfo

Struct Documentation

struct BufferInfo

Buffer information, can be initialized either with a tensor or a video buffer.

Public Functions

gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> &tensor)

Initialize with tensor

Returns

error code

gxf_result_t init(const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer> &video)

Initialize with video buffer

Returns

error code

Public Members

uint32_t rank
uint32_t components
uint32_t width
uint32_t height
nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType element_type
viz::ImageFormat image_format = static_cast<viz::ImageFormat>(-1)
viz::ComponentSwizzle component_swizzle[4] = {viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY, viz::ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY}
std::string name
const nvidia::byte *buffer_ptr
nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType storage_type
uint64_t bytes_size
nvidia::gxf::Tensor::stride_array_t stride
