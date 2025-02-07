NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Class Health::Service

Class Health::Service

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class Health.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public grpc::Service

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class Service : public grpc::Service

Subclassed by grpc::health::v1::HealthImpl

Public Functions

Service()
virtual ~Service()
::grpc::Status Check(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest *request, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse *response)
::grpc::Status Watch(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerWriter<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse> *writer)
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here