Class Health::Service
Defined in File health_checking.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class Health.
Base Type
public grpc::Service
Derived Type
public grpc::health::v1::HealthImpl(Class HealthImpl)
class Service : public grpc::Service
Subclassed by grpc::health::v1::HealthImpl
Public Functions
Service()
virtual ~Service()
::grpc::Status Check(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest *request, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse *response)
::grpc::Status Watch(::grpc::ServerContext *context, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerWriter<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse> *writer)
