Template Class Health::WithAsyncMethod_Watch

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class Health.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_Watch : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithAsyncMethod_Watch()
inline ~WithAsyncMethod_Watch() override
inline ::grpc::Status Watch(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*, ::grpc::ServerWriter<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse>*) override
inline void RequestWatch(::grpc::ServerContext *context, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest *request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncWriter<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse> *writer, ::grpc::CompletionQueue *new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue *notification_cq, void *tag)
