Template Class Health::WithCallbackMethod_Check
Defined in File health_checking.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class Health.
Base Type
public BaseClass
template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_Check : public BaseClass
Public Functions
inline WithCallbackMethod_Check()
inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_Check(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse> *allocator)
inline ~WithCallbackMethod_Check() override
inline ::grpc::Status Check(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse*) override
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *Check(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse*)
