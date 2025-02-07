NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Template Class Health::WithCallbackMethod_Check

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class Health.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_Check : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithCallbackMethod_Check()
inline void SetMessageAllocatorFor_Check(::grpc::MessageAllocator<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse> *allocator)
inline ~WithCallbackMethod_Check() override
inline ::grpc::Status Check(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse*) override
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *Check(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse*)
