Template Class Health::WithRawCallbackMethod_Check
Defined in File health_checking.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class Health.
Base Type
public BaseClass
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_Check : public BaseClass
Public Functions
inline WithRawCallbackMethod_Check()
inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_Check() override
inline ::grpc::Status Check(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse*) override
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *Check(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
