Template Class Health::WithRawCallbackMethod_Check

Nested Relationships

This class is a nested type of Class Health.

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public BaseClass

Class Documentation

template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_Check : public BaseClass

Public Functions

inline WithRawCallbackMethod_Check()
inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_Check() override
inline ::grpc::Status Check(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*, ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse*) override
inline ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor *Check(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*, ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
