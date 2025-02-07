Template Class Health::WithRawCallbackMethod_Watch
Defined in File health_checking.grpc.pb.h
This class is a nested type of Class Health.
Base Type
public BaseClass
-
template<class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_Watch : public BaseClass
-
Public Functions
-
inline WithRawCallbackMethod_Watch()
-
inline ~WithRawCallbackMethod_Watch() override
-
inline ::grpc::Status Watch(::grpc::ServerContext*, const ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest*, ::grpc::ServerWriter<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse>*) override
-
inline ::grpc::ServerWriteReactor<::grpc::ByteBuffer> *Watch(::grpc::CallbackServerContext*, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer*)
