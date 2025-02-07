NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Class HealthCheckRequest

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Class Documentation

class HealthCheckRequest : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Public Types

enum [anonymous]

Values:

enumerator kServiceFieldNumber

Public Functions

inline HealthCheckRequest()
~HealthCheckRequest() override
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR HealthCheckRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)
HealthCheckRequest(const HealthCheckRequest &from)
inline HealthCheckRequest(HealthCheckRequest &&from) noexcept
inline HealthCheckRequest &operator=(const HealthCheckRequest &from)
inline HealthCheckRequest &operator=(HealthCheckRequest &&from) noexcept
inline void Swap(HealthCheckRequest *other)
inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(HealthCheckRequest *other)
inline HealthCheckRequest *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final
void CopyFrom(const HealthCheckRequest &from)
inline void MergeFrom(const HealthCheckRequest &from)
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final
bool IsInitialized() const final
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final
const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final
uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final
inline int GetCachedSize() const final
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final
inline void clear_service()
inline const std::string &service() const
template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_service(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)
inline std::string *mutable_service()
inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_service ()
inline void set_allocated_service(std::string *service)
template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_service (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

Public Members

Impl_ _impl_

Public Static Functions

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()
static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()
static inline const HealthCheckRequest &default_instance()
static inline const HealthCheckRequest *internal_default_instance()

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0
static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, HealthCheckRequest::MergeImpl}

Protected Functions

explicit HealthCheckRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)

Friends

friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
friend struct ::TableStruct_health_5fchecking_2eproto
inline friend void swap(HealthCheckRequest &a, HealthCheckRequest &b)

class _Internal
