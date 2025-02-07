NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Class Documentation

class ArgType

Struct for the type information of an argument.

Public Functions

ArgType() = default
inline ArgType(ArgElementType element_type, ArgContainerType container_type, int32_t dimension = 0)

Construct a new ArgType object.

Parameters

  • element_type – The element type of the argument.

  • container_type – The container type of the argument.

  • dimension – The dimension of the argument.

inline ArgElementType element_type() const

Get the element type of the argument.

Returns

The element type of the argument.

inline ArgContainerType container_type() const

Get the container type of the argument.

Returns

The container type of the argument.

inline int32_t dimension() const

Get the dimension of the argument.

Returns

The dimension of the argument.

std::string to_string() const

Get a string representation of the argument type.

Returns

String representation of the argument type.

Public Static Functions

static inline ArgElementType get_element_type(std::type_index index)

Get the element type of the argument.

Parameters

index – The type index of the argument.

Returns

The element type of the argument.

template<typename typeT>
static inline ArgType create()

Create the argument type from the given type.

Template Parameters

typeT – The type of the argument.

Returns

The argument type.

