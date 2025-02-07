Class AsynchronousCondition
Defined in File asynchronous.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
class AsynchronousCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Condition class to support asynchronous execution of operators.
The method
event_state()method is used to get or set the asynchronous condition’s state. The possible states are:
AsynchronousEventState::READY ///< Initial state, first compute call is pending
AsynchronousEventState::WAIT ///< Request to async service yet to be sent, nothing to do but wait
AsynchronousEventState::EVENT_WAITING ///< Request sent to an async service, pending event done notification
AsynchronousEventState::EVENT_DONE ///< Event done notification received, entity ready to compute
AsynchronousEventState::EVENT_NEVER ///< Entity will not call compute again, end of execution
TODO: expand documentation
This class wraps GXF SchedulingTerm(
nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm).
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline AsynchronousCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
AsynchronousCondition() = default
AsynchronousCondition(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm *term)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
void event_state(AsynchronousEventState state)
Set the condition’s asynchronous event state.
- Parameters
state – The state to which the condition should be set.
AsynchronousEventState event_state() const
Get the asynchronous event state.
- Returns
The current state of the condition.
