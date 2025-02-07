Class BlockMemoryPool

Block memory pool allocator.

This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline BlockMemoryPool ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



BlockMemoryPool ( ) = default



inline BlockMemoryPool ( int32_t storage_type , uint64_t block_size , uint64_t num_blocks , int32_t dev_id = 0 )



BlockMemoryPool ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: BlockMemoryPool * component )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override

