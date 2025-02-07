Class Executor
Defined in File executor.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor(Class GXFExecutor)
-
class Executor
Base class for all executors.
An Executor that manages the execution of a Fragment on a physical node. The framework provides a default Executor that uses a GXF Scheduler to execute an Application.
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor
Public Functions
-
Executor() = delete
-
inline explicit Executor(Fragment *fragment)
Construct a new Executor object.
- Parameters
fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the executor.
-
virtual ~Executor() = default
-
inline virtual void run(OperatorGraph &graph)
Run the graph.
- Parameters
graph – The reference to the graph.
-
inline virtual std::future<void> run_async(OperatorGraph &graph)
Run the graph asynchronously.
- Parameters
graph – The reference to the graph.
- Returns
The future object.
-
inline virtual void interrupt()
Interrupt the execution.
-
inline void fragment(Fragment *fragment)
Set the pointer to the fragment of the executor.
- Parameters
fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the executor.
-
inline Fragment *fragment()
Get a pointer to Fragment object.
- Returns
The Pointer to Fragment object.
-
inline virtual void context(void *context)
Set the context.
- Parameters
context – The context.
-
inline void *context()
Get the context.
- Returns
The context.
-
inline void context_uint64(uint64_t context)
-
inline uint64_t context_uint64()
-
inline virtual std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager()
Get the extension manager.
- Returns
The shared pointer of the extension manager.
Protected Functions
-
inline virtual bool initialize_fragment()
Initialize the fragment_ in this Executor.
This method is called by run() to initialize the fragment and the graph of operators in the fragment before execution.
- Returns
true if fragment initialization is successful. Otherwise, false.
-
inline virtual bool initialize_operator(Operator *op)
Initialize the given operator.
This method is called by Operator::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the operator, this method may be overridden to initialize the operator. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the operator using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF codelet.
- Parameters
op – The pointer to the operator.
- Returns
true if the operator is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
-
inline virtual bool initialize_scheduler(Scheduler *sch)
Initialize the given scheduler.
This method is called by Scheduler::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the scheduler, this method may be overridden to initialize the scheduler. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the scheduler using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF scheduler.
- Parameters
sch – The pointer to the scheduler.
- Returns
true if the scheduler is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
-
inline virtual bool initialize_network_context(NetworkContext *network_context)
Initialize the given network context.
This method is called by NetworkContext::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the network context, this method may be overridden to initialize the network context. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the network context using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF network context.
- Parameters
network_context – The pointer to the network context.
- Returns
true if the network context is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
Add the receivers as input ports of the given operator.
This method is to be called by the Fragment::add_flow() method to support for the case where the destination input port label points to the parameter name of the downstream operator, and the parameter type is ‘std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>’. This finds a parameter with with ‘std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>’ type and create a new input port with a specific label (‘<parameter name>:<index>’. e.g, ‘receivers:0’).
- Parameters
op – The reference to the shared pointer of the operator.
receivers_name – The name of the receivers whose parameter type is ‘std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>’.
new_input_labels – The reference to the vector of input port labels to which the input port labels are added. In the case of multiple receivers, the input port label is updated to ‘<parameter name>:<index>’ (e.g. ‘receivers’ => ‘receivers:<index>’).
iospec_vector – The reference to the vector of IOSpec pointers.
-
- Returns
true if the receivers are added successfully. Otherwise, false.
Protected Attributes
-
Fragment *fragment_ = nullptr
The fragment of the executor.
-
void *context_ = nullptr
The context.
-
std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager_
The extension manager.
Friends
- friend class Fragment
- friend class Operator
- friend class Scheduler
- friend class NetworkContext
- Executor() = delete