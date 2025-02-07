NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Class ExtensionManager

Class ExtensionManager

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class ExtensionManager

Class to manage extensions.

This class is a helper class to manage extensions.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFExtensionManager

Public Functions

inline explicit ExtensionManager(void *context)

Construct a new ExtensionManager object.

Parameters

context – The context.

virtual ~ExtensionManager() = default

Destroy the ExtensionManager object.

inline virtual void refresh()

Refresh the extension list.

Based on the current context, construct the internal extension list.

inline virtual bool load_extension(const std::string &file_name, bool no_error_message = false, const std::string &search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH")

Load an extension.

This method loads an extension and stores the extension handler so that it can be unloaded when the class is destroyed.

Parameters

  • file_name – The file name of the extension (e.g. libmyextension.so).

  • no_error_message – If true, no error message will be printed if the extension is not found.

  • search_path_envs – The environment variable names that contains the search paths for the extension. The environment variable names are separated by a comma (,). (default: “HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH”).

Returns

true if the extension is loaded successfully, false otherwise.

inline virtual bool load_extensions_from_yaml(const YAML::Node &node, bool no_error_message = false, const std::string &search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH", const std::string &key = "extensions")

Load extensions from a yaml file.

The yaml file should contain a list of extension file names under the key “extensions”.

For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extensions:
- /path/to/extension1.so
- /path/to/extension2.so
- /path/to/extension3.so

Parameters

  • node – The yaml node.

  • no_error_message – If true, no error message will be printed if the extension is not found.

  • search_path_envs – The environment variable names that contains the search paths for the extension. The environment variable names are separated by a comma (,). (default: “HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH”).

  • key – The key in the yaml node that contains the extension file names (default: “extensions”).

Returns

true if the extension is loaded successfully, false otherwise.

Protected Attributes

void *context_ = nullptr

The context.

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here