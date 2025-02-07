Class Fragment
Defined in File fragment.hpp
Derived Types
public holoscan::Application(Class Application)
public holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapperFragment(Class OperatorWrapperFragment)
-
class Fragment
The fragment of the application.
A fragment is a building block of the Application. It is a directed graph of operators. A fragment can be assigned to a physical node of a Holoscan cluster during execution. The run-time execution manages communication across fragments. In a Fragment, Operators (Graph Nodes) are connected to each other by flows (Graph Edges).
Subclassed by holoscan::Application, holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapperFragment
Public Functions
-
Fragment() = default
-
virtual ~Fragment() = default
-
Fragment(Fragment&&) = default
-
Fragment &name(const std::string &name) &
Set the name of the operator.
- Parameters
name – The name of the operator.
- Returns
The reference to this fragment (for chaining).
-
Fragment &&name(const std::string &name) &&
Set the name of the operator.
- Parameters
name – The name of the operator.
- Returns
The reference to this fragment (for chaining).
-
const std::string &name() const
Get the name of the fragment.
- Returns
The name of the fragment.
-
Fragment &application(Application *app)
Set the application of the fragment.
- Parameters
app – The pointer to the application of the fragment.
- Returns
The reference to this fragment (for chaining).
-
Application *application() const
Get the application of the fragment.
- Returns
The pointer to the application of the fragment.
-
void config(const std::string &config_file, const std::string &prefix = "")
Set the configuration of the fragment.
The configuration file is a YAML file that has the information of GXF extension paths and some parameter values for operators.
The
extensionsfield in the YAML configuration file is a list of GXF extension paths. The paths can be absolute or relative to the current working directory, considering paths in
LD_LIBRARY_PATHenvironment variable.
The paths can consist of the following parts:
GXF core extensions
built-in extensions such as
libgxf_std.soand
libgxf_cuda.so.
libgxf_std.so,
libgxf_cuda.so,
libgxf_multimedia.so,
libgxf_serialization.soare always loaded by default.
GXF core extensions are copied to the
libdirectory of the build/installation directory.
-
Other GXF extensions
GXF extensions that are required for operators that this fragment uses.
some core GXF extensions such as
libgxf_stream_playback.soare always loaded by default.
these paths are usually relative to the build/installation directory.
-
The extension paths are used to load dependent GXF extensions at runtime when
run()method is called.
For other fields in the YAML file, you can freely define the parameter values for operators/fragments.
For example:
extensions: - libmy_recorder.so replayer: directory: "../data/racerx" basename: "racerx" frame_rate: 0 # as specified in timestamps repeat: false # default: false realtime: true # default: true count: 0 # default: 0 (no frame count restriction) recorder: out_directory: "/tmp" basename: "tensor_out"
You can get the value of this configuration file by calling
from_config()method.
If the application is executed with
--configoption or HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATH environment, the configuration file is overridden by the configuration file specified by the option or environment variable.
- Parameters
config_file – The path to the configuration file.
prefix – The prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration. (not implemented yet)
-
-
Set the configuration of the fragment.
If you want to set the configuration of the fragment manually, you can use this method. However, it is recommended to use
config(const std::string&, const std::string&)method because once you set the configuration manually, you cannot get the configuration from the override file (through
--configoption or HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATH environment variable).
- Parameters
config – The shared pointer to the configuration of the fragment (
Configobject).
-
Config &config()
Get the configuration of the fragment.
- Returns
The reference to the configuration of the fragment (
Configobject.)
-
OperatorGraph &graph()
Get the graph of the fragment.
- Returns
The reference to the graph of the fragment (
Graphobject.)
-
Executor &executor()
Get the executor of the fragment.
- Returns
The reference to the executor of the fragment (
Executorobject.)
-
std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler()
Get the scheduler used by the executor.
- Returns
The reference to the scheduler of the fragment’s executor (
Schedulerobject.)
-
std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context()
Get the network context used by the executor.
- Returns
The reference to the network context of the fragment’s executor (
NetworkContextobject.)
-
ArgList from_config(const std::string &key)
Get the Argument(s) from the configuration file.
For the given key, this method returns the value of the configuration file.
For example:
source: "replayer" do_record: false # or 'true' if you want to record input video stream. aja: width: 1920 height: 1080 rdma: true
from_config("aja")returns an ArgList (vector-like) object that contains the following items:
You can use ‘.’ (dot) to access nested fields.
from_config("aja.rdma")returns an ArgList object that contains only one item and it can be converted to
boolthrough
ArgList::as()method:
bool is_rdma = from_config("aja.rdma").as<bool>();
- Parameters
key – The key of the configuration.
- Returns
The argument list of the configuration for the key.
-
std::unordered_set<std::string> config_keys()
Determine the set of keys present in a Fragment’s config.
- Returns
The set of valid keys.
Create a new operator.
- Template Parameters
OperatorT – The type of the operator.
- Parameters
name – The name of the operator.
args – The arguments for the operator.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the operator.
Create a new operator.
- Template Parameters
OperatorT – The type of the operator.
- Parameters
args – The arguments for the operator.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the operator.
Create a new (operator) resource.
- Template Parameters
ResourceT – The type of the resource.
- Parameters
name – The name of the resource.
args – The arguments for the resource.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the resource.
Create a new (operator) resource.
- Template Parameters
ResourceT – The type of the resource.
- Parameters
args – The arguments for the resource.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the resource.
Create a new condition.
- Template Parameters
ConditionT – The type of the condition.
- Parameters
name – The name of the condition.
args – The arguments for the condition.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the condition.
Create a new condition.
- Template Parameters
ConditionT – The type of the condition.
- Parameters
args – The arguments for the condition.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the condition.
Create a new scheduler.
- Template Parameters
SchedulerT – The type of the scheduler.
- Parameters
name – The name of the scheduler.
args – The arguments for the scheduler.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the scheduler.
Create a new scheduler.
- Template Parameters
SchedulerT – The type of the scheduler.
- Parameters
args – The arguments for the scheduler.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the scheduler.
Create a new network context.
- Template Parameters
NetworkContextT – The type of the network context.
- Parameters
name – The name of the network context.
args – The arguments for the network context.
-
- Returns
The shared pointer to the network context.
Create a new network context.
- Template Parameters
NetworkContextT – The type of the network context.
- Parameters
args – The arguments for the network context.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the network context.
Add an operator to the graph.
The information of the operator is stored in the Graph object. If the operator is already added, this method does nothing.
- Parameters
op – The operator to be added.
Add a flow between two operators.
An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.
If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.
If there are multiple output ports in the upstream operator or multiple input ports in the downstream operator, it shows an error message.
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
-
Add a flow between two operators.
An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.
If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.
In
port_pairs, an empty port name (“”) can be used for specifying a port name if the operator has only one input/output port.
If a non-existent port name is specified in
port_pairs, it first checks if there is a parameter with the same name but with a type of
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>in the downstream operator. If there is such a parameter (e.g.,
receivers), it creates a new input port with a specific label (
<parameter name>:<index>. e.g.,
receivers:0), otherwise it shows an error message.
For example, if a parameter
receiverswant to have an arbitrary number of receivers,
class HolovizOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { ... private: Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> receivers_; ...
Instead of creating a fixed number of input ports (e.g.,
source_videoand
tensor) and assigning them to the parameter (
receivers):
void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { ... auto& in_source_video = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("source_video"); auto& in_tensor = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("tensor"); spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {&in_source_video, &in_tensor}); ...
You can skip the creation of input ports and assign them to the parameter (
receivers) as follows:
void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { ... spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {&in_source_video, &in_tensor}); ...
This makes the following code possible in the Application’s
compose()method:
add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter); add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}}); add_flow(source, format_converter); add_flow(format_converter, inference); add_flow(inference, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}});
Instead of:
add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter); add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "source_video"}}); add_flow(source, format_converter); add_flow(format_converter, inference); add_flow(inference, visualizer, {{"", "tensor"}});
By using the parameter (
receivers) with
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>type, the framework creates input ports (
receivers:0and
receivers:1) implicitly and connects them (and adds the references of the input ports to the
receiversvector).
- Parameters
upstream_op – The upstream operator.
downstream_op – The downstream operator.
port_pairs – The port pairs. The first element of the pair is the port of the upstream operator and the second element is the port of the downstream operator.
-
-
virtual void compose()
Compose a graph.
The graph is composed by adding operators and flows in this method.
-
virtual void run()
Initialize the graph and run the graph.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph.
-
virtual std::future<void> run_async()
Initialize the graph and run the graph asynchronously.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph asynchronously.
- Returns
The future object.
-
DataFlowTracker &track(uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip, uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard = kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard, int latency_threshold = kDefaultLatencyThreshold)
Turn on data frame flow tracking.
A reference to a DataFlowTracker object is returned rather than a pointer so that the developers can use it as an object without unnecessary pointer dereferencing.
- Parameters
num_start_messages_to_skip – The number of messages to skip at the beginning.
num_last_messages_to_discard – The number of messages to discard at the end.
latency_threshold – The minimum end-to-end latency in milliseconds to account for in the end-to-end latency metric calculations.
-
- Returns
A reference to the DataFlowTracker object in which results will be stored.
-
inline DataFlowTracker *data_flow_tracker()
Get the DataFlowTracker object for this fragment.
- Returns
The pointer to the DataFlowTracker object.
-
void compose_graph()
Calls compose() if the graph is not composed yet.
-
FragmentPortMap port_info() const
Get an easily serializable summary of port information.
The FragmentPortMap class is used by distributed applications to send port information between application workers and the driver.
- Returns
An unordered_map of the fragment’s port information where the keys are operator names and the values are a 3-tuple. The first two elements of the tuple are the set of input and output port names, respectively. The third element of the tuple is the set of “receiver” parameters (those with type std::vector<IOSpec*>).
Protected Functions
-
template<typename GraphT>
inline std::unique_ptr<GraphT> make_graph()
-
template<typename ExecutorT, typename ...ArgsT>
inline std::unique_ptr<Executor> make_executor(ArgsT&&... args)
Protected Attributes
-
std::string name_
The name of the fragment.
-
Application *app_ = nullptr
The application that this fragment belongs to.
-
std::shared_ptr<Config> config_
The configuration of the fragment.
-
std::unique_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph_
The graph of the fragment.
-
std::shared_ptr<Executor> executor_
The executor for the fragment.
-
std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler_
The scheduler used by the executor.
-
std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context_
The network_context used by the executor.
-
std::shared_ptr<DataFlowTracker> data_flow_tracker_
The DataFlowTracker for the fragment.
-
bool is_composed_ = false
Whether the graph is composed or not.
Friends
- friend class Application
- friend class AppDriver
- Fragment() = default